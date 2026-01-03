WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $172.9167.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of WEX from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on WEX from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded WEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Zacks Research downgraded WEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised WEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd.

In related news, Director Stephen Montgomery Smith bought 1,000 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $144.25 per share, with a total value of $144,250.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,816.75. The trade was a 14.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total transaction of $74,791.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 3,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,789.40. The trade was a 11.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in WEX by 399.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 210,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,085,000 after buying an additional 168,558 shares in the last quarter. Lightrock Netherlands B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 205.0% in the second quarter. Lightrock Netherlands B.V. now owns 36,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,376,000 after buying an additional 24,600 shares in the last quarter. Optimize Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of WEX in the first quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in WEX by 47.2% during the second quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in WEX during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,812,000. 97.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WEX opened at $148.14 on Monday. WEX has a 1 year low of $110.45 and a 1 year high of $188.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $148.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.88.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $4.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.14. WEX had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 45.10%. The company had revenue of $691.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. WEX has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.760-3.960 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 15.760-15.96 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that WEX will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEX Inc is a global financial technology company specializing in business payment solutions for fleet, travel, and corporate payments. The company delivers software-driven platforms and card-based services that help businesses automate payment processes, manage expenses and improve operational efficiency across a range of industries, including transportation, healthcare and government.

Founded in 1983 as Wright Express in Portland, Maine, the company began by offering fuel card services to trucking fleets.

