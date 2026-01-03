Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) Receives $44.38 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.3750.

CRBP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho set a $39.00 price target on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Wedbush upped their price target on Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 20th.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of CRBP opened at $7.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $138.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.71. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.64 and a 1 year high of $20.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.64.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by ($0.10). Equities analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Corbus Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Yuval Cohen sold 18,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $317,406.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 138,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,350,560.87. This represents a 11.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp sold 30,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $344,132.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 2,344,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,873,367.66. The trade was a 1.26% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,703 shares of company stock worth $1,058,003. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 20,000,000.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 200,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $573,000. Finally, Exome Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,538,000. 64.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for rare, life-threatening inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company’s lead investigational therapy, lenabasum, is a synthetic, oral cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2) agonist designed to resolve chronic inflammation by harnessing the body’s innate resolution pathways. Corbus operates by advancing small-molecule compounds through preclinical and clinical studies to address unmet medical needs in autoimmune and inflammatory disorders.

Lenabasum is currently under evaluation in a Phase 3 clinical trial for diffuse cutaneous systemic sclerosis (dcSSc) and in a Phase 2 study for cystic fibrosis–related inflammation.

