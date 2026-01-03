Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.60.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CLNN. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Clene in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Clene in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Clene in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Clene in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd.

Shares of Clene stock opened at $5.77 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.34. The stock has a market cap of $59.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 0.87. Clene has a 12 month low of $2.28 and a 12 month high of $13.50.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. Analysts expect that Clene will post -5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Chidozie Ugwumba sold 13,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total transaction of $76,081.95. Following the sale, the insider owned 770,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,476,575.95. This trade represents a 1.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 308,759 shares of company stock valued at $2,035,855 in the last ninety days. 35.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLNN. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Clene in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Clene in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Lunt Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Clene by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 21,217 shares during the period. Finally, Scoggin Management LP increased its holdings in Clene by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Scoggin Management LP now owns 142,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 42,750 shares in the last quarter. 23.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clene (NASDAQ: CLNN), also known as Clene Nanomedicine, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary nanoparticle therapies aimed at treating neurodegenerative and demyelinating disorders. The company’s flagship product, CNM-Au8, is a suspension of catalytic gold nanocrystals designed to enhance cellular energy metabolism, promote remyelination, and reduce oxidative stress. Clene’s platform leverages the unique physicochemical properties of its nanoparticles to support neuronal health, with a focus on diseases that currently lack effective disease-modifying treatments.

Clene’s lead candidate, CNM-Au8, is undergoing multiple clinical trials targeting conditions such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), Parkinson’s disease, and multiple sclerosis (MS).

