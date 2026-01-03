Promising Industrial Stocks To Watch Now – December 31st

Caterpillar, Inflection Point Acquisition, and Eaton are the three Industrial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Industrial stocks are shares of companies in the industrials sector — firms that manufacture capital goods, machinery, transportation equipment, aerospace and defense products, construction materials, and related services that support production and infrastructure. For investors, these stocks are typically cyclical (sensitive to economic growth, capital spending, commodity prices, and interest rates) and are used to gain exposure to economic expansions and infrastructure activity, often offering moderate dividend income. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Industrial stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Caterpillar (CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Inflection Point Acquisition (IPAX)

Read Our Latest Research Report on IPAX

Eaton (ETN)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ETN

Recommended Stories