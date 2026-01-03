Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.25.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pixelworks in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Pixelworks from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Pixelworks in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Pixelworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th.

Get Pixelworks alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Pixelworks

Pixelworks Price Performance

NASDAQ:PXLW opened at $6.84 on Monday. Pixelworks has a one year low of $4.67 and a one year high of $15.42. The stock has a market cap of $43.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.44.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.00 million. Pixelworks had a negative return on equity of 490.11% and a negative net margin of 73.07%. Equities research analysts expect that Pixelworks will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Pixelworks

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PXLW. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Pixelworks by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 277,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after buying an additional 6,796 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Pixelworks during the third quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,571,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 309,594 shares during the period. 21.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pixelworks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pixelworks, Inc (NASDAQ:PXLW) is a provider of video processing semiconductors and software solutions designed to enhance display performance across a range of consumer and commercial applications. The company’s core offerings include high-performance video processing SoCs, pixel processing silicon, and accompanying firmware that deliver advanced image enhancement, color calibration, and high-dynamic-range (HDR) support. These solutions are tailored to improve picture quality, reduce latency, and optimize power consumption in digital displays.

Pixelworks’ product portfolio addresses diverse end markets such as digital projectors, flat-panel televisions, set-top boxes, mobile devices, automotive infotainment displays, and digital signage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pixelworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pixelworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.