Brokerages Set The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Target Price at $61.33

Shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.3333.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Bancorp in a report on Monday.

TBBK opened at $67.66 on Monday. Bancorp has a one year low of $40.51 and a one year high of $81.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.19.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $134.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.60 million. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 27.97%. Bancorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.100-5.100 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bancorp will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Bancorp news, CFO Dominic C. Canuso purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $61.24 per share, for a total transaction of $110,232.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,340. This trade represents a 105.88% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TBBK. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its position in Bancorp by 213.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bancorp by 78.6% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bancorp during the first quarter worth $39,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 732.2% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

The Bancorp, Inc (NASDAQ: TBBK) is a Delaware-chartered bank holding company that provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals, businesses, and financial institutions across the United States. Through its subsidiary, The Bancorp Bank, the company offers FDIC-insured deposit accounts, cash management solutions and specialized lending products. Its business model focuses on partnering with fintech firms, asset managers and payment processors to deliver integrated banking-as-a-service (BaaS) capabilities.

The company’s product suite includes interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit and debit and credit card services.

