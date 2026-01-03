Brokerages Set Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) PT at $31.00

Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Barclays started coverage on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMPH opened at $26.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.91. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $20.39 and a twelve month high of $39.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $191.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Richard K. Prins sold 4,179 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total transaction of $113,250.90. Following the sale, the director owned 35,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,459.30. The trade was a 10.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rong Zhou sold 9,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total value of $256,419.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 138,043 shares in the company, valued at $3,616,726.60. This represents a 6.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 35,308 shares of company stock worth $931,637 in the last ninety days. 27.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 238.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 868,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,179,000 after purchasing an additional 611,995 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 382.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 392,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,455,000 after buying an additional 311,071 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,560,000. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 216.1% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 392,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,471,000 after acquiring an additional 268,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 367.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 312,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,322,000 after acquiring an additional 245,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company headquartered in Rancho Cucamonga, California. Founded in 2004, Amphastar focuses on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of injectable and inhalation products. The company’s manufacturing facilities in California produce both generic and proprietary formulations designed to address urgent and chronic medical conditions.

Amphastar’s portfolio includes a range of injectable generics such as epinephrine, naloxone and lidocaine, serving hospital, emergency medical and retail pharmacy channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.