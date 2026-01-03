Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:EPM) Receives $5.63 Average Price Target from Analysts

Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:EPM – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.6250.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EPM shares. Loop Capital set a $5.30 target price on Evolution Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Freedom Capital raised Evolution Petroleum to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. Roth Capital started coverage on Evolution Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Evolution Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th.

Get Evolution Petroleum alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EPM

Evolution Petroleum Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evolution Petroleum

EPM opened at $3.64 on Monday. Evolution Petroleum has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $5.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.28 million, a PE ratio of 72.81 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 25,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Evolution Petroleum by 163.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 5,083 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,600,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,716,000 after acquiring an additional 5,101 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 1.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 474,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 5,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in Evolution Petroleum by 894.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213 shares during the period. 60.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Evolution Petroleum

(Get Free Report)

Evolution Petroleum Enterprises, Inc (NYSE:EPM) is an independent oil and gas company focused on acquiring, developing and producing petroleum and natural gas assets in the United States. Through a strategy centered on high-margin, mature fields, the company targets properties where enhanced recovery techniques can unlock remaining reserves, offering stable production and cash flow potential.

The company’s principal activities revolve around carbon dioxide (CO?) enhanced oil recovery (EOR) operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Evolution Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.