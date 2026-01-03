InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV) and Agilon Health (NYSE:AGL) Head to Head Contrast

Agilon Health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) and InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Agilon Health and InnovAge’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agilon Health -5.24% -75.92% -18.35% InnovAge -1.96% -7.02% -3.31%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Agilon Health and InnovAge, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agilon Health 2 12 4 0 2.11 InnovAge 2 0 0 0 1.00

Valuation & Earnings

Agilon Health currently has a consensus price target of $2.71, suggesting a potential upside of 302.43%. InnovAge has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential downside of 3.66%. Given Agilon Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Agilon Health is more favorable than InnovAge.

This table compares Agilon Health and InnovAge”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agilon Health $6.06 billion 0.05 -$260.15 million ($0.75) -0.90 InnovAge $853.70 million 0.82 -$30.31 million ($0.13) -39.92

InnovAge has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Agilon Health. InnovAge is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Agilon Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.3% of InnovAge shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Agilon Health shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of InnovAge shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Agilon Health has a beta of 0.05, suggesting that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InnovAge has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

InnovAge beats Agilon Health on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Agilon Health

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc. and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. agilon health, inc. was founded in 2016 and is based in Austin, Texas.

About InnovAge

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in its homes and communities. The company manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. It also offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management. The company serves participants in the United States; and operates PACE centers in Colorado, California, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, Florida, and Virginia. The company was formerly known as TCO Group Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to InnovAge Holding Corp. in January 2021. InnovAge Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

