Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Receives $49.81 Average PT from Analysts

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-two have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.8710.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMG. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday, December 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Stephens cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $48.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Monday.

Positive Sentiment: Company operational update — Chipotle is rolling out its high?efficiency equipment package (HEAP) to speed throughput, improve labor efficiency and consistency; early gains were reported in ~175 restaurants, which could lift same?store throughput and margins if rollout scales. CMG’s Throughput Push Accelerates

Company operational update — Chipotle is rolling out its high?efficiency equipment package (HEAP) to speed throughput, improve labor efficiency and consistency; early gains were reported in ~175 restaurants, which could lift same?store throughput and margins if rollout scales. Positive Sentiment: Near?term market momentum — recent coverage noted that CMG closed higher in the latest session, reflecting short?term buying interest that likely ties to the operational news and media attention. Chipotle Exceeds Market Returns

Near?term market momentum — recent coverage noted that CMG closed higher in the latest session, reflecting short?term buying interest that likely ties to the operational news and media attention. Positive Sentiment: Prominent coverage / investor attention — Jim Cramer and other commentators continue to spotlight the CEO’s actions and the chain’s strategy, which can attract short?term buyers and liquidity into the stock. Jim Cramer Coverage

Prominent coverage / investor attention — Jim Cramer and other commentators continue to spotlight the CEO’s actions and the chain’s strategy, which can attract short?term buyers and liquidity into the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Long?term reflection pieces — retrospectives on 10?year returns and 5?year outlooks highlight Chipotle’s historical compounding and management’s long?range goals (7,000 restaurants target). These frame the long run case but don’t immediately change fundamentals. 10?Year Retrospective 5?Year Outlook

Long?term reflection pieces — retrospectives on 10?year returns and 5?year outlooks highlight Chipotle’s historical compounding and management’s long?range goals (7,000 restaurants target). These frame the long run case but don’t immediately change fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Analyst target implies limited upside — Mizuho raised its price target to $36 but kept a “neutral” rating; that target sits below the current market level, which can temper upside expectations and introduce selling pressure if other analysts follow. Mizuho Rating

Analyst target implies limited upside — Mizuho raised its price target to $36 but kept a “neutral” rating; that target sits below the current market level, which can temper upside expectations and introduce selling pressure if other analysts follow. Negative Sentiment: Investor skepticism on growth trajectory — commentary from a U.S. large?cap growth manager (SGA) highlights underperformance versus benchmarks and raises questions about sustainable growth and returns; such skepticism can weigh on sentiment and valuation multiple. SGA Investor Letter

NYSE CMG opened at $37.46 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a twelve month low of $29.75 and a twelve month high of $60.20. The stock has a market cap of $49.54 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.52.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.39% and a net margin of 13.04%.The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill is a fast-casual restaurant company known for its Mexican-inspired menu of burritos, bowls, tacos and salads. Founded in 1993 by Steve Ells, the chain emphasizes fresh, customizable meals made from a limited menu of core ingredients and a focus on ingredient quality. Chipotle operates primarily company-owned restaurants and offers dine-in, takeout, catering and delivery through its own digital platforms and third-party partners.

The company is headquartered in Newport Beach, California, and traces its roots to Denver, Colorado.

