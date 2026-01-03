Analysts Set FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) Price Target at $298.92

FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-one brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $298.92.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Barclays raised their price target on FedEx from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on FedEx from $310.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its position in FedEx by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 140 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 4.2% during the third quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,316 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in FedEx by 151.7% during the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 5,733 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Saranac Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Severin Investments LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the third quarter worth about $354,000. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FDX opened at $293.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $273.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.14. The company has a market capitalization of $68.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.35. FedEx has a 52 week low of $194.29 and a 52 week high of $297.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The shipping service provider reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.80. FedEx had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.800-19.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that FedEx will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.97%.

FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) is a global logistics and courier company headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. Founded by Frederick W. Smith in 1971 and beginning operations in the early 1970s, the company pioneered overnight express shipping and has since expanded into a diversified portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and supply-chain services. FedEx operates an integrated air-and-ground network that moves parcels, freight and documents for businesses and consumers worldwide.

FedEx’s core operating segments include express parcel delivery via its FedEx Express division, domestic and residential parcel delivery through FedEx Ground, less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services, and logistics and supply-chain management solutions.

