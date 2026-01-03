Contrasting Sky Petroleum (OTCMKTS:SKPI) & HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK)

Sky Petroleum (OTCMKTS:SKPI – Get Free Report) and HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sky Petroleum and HighPeak Energy”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sky Petroleum N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A HighPeak Energy $1.07 billion 0.52 $95.07 million $0.36 12.42

Risk & Volatility

HighPeak Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Sky Petroleum.

Sky Petroleum has a beta of -2.16, meaning that its share price is 316% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HighPeak Energy has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.1% of HighPeak Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 78.9% of HighPeak Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sky Petroleum and HighPeak Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sky Petroleum N/A N/A N/A HighPeak Energy 6.03% 4.23% 2.21%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sky Petroleum and HighPeak Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sky Petroleum 0 0 0 0 0.00 HighPeak Energy 2 1 0 1 2.00

HighPeak Energy has a consensus price target of $11.67, indicating a potential upside of 161.00%. Given HighPeak Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe HighPeak Energy is more favorable than Sky Petroleum.

Summary

HighPeak Energy beats Sky Petroleum on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sky Petroleum

Sky Petroleum, Inc. acquires, explores, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties of others under arrangements in which the company finances the costs in exchange for interests in the oil or natural gas revenue generated by the properties. It has a production sharing contract with the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Energy of Albania for three exploration blocks, including Four, Five, and Dumre blocks in the Republic of Albania. The company was formerly known as Seaside Explorations, Inc. and changed its name to Sky Petroleum, Inc. in March 2005. Sky Petroleum, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Frisco, Texas.

About HighPeak Energy

HighPeak Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

