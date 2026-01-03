Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) vs. Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Head-To-Head Review

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) and Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Park Hotels & Resorts and Uniti Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Park Hotels & Resorts $2.60 billion 0.83 $212.00 million ($0.07) -153.94 Uniti Group $1.17 billion 0.87 $93.41 million $5.11 1.34

Risk and Volatility

Park Hotels & Resorts has higher revenue and earnings than Uniti Group. Park Hotels & Resorts is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Uniti Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Park Hotels & Resorts has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Uniti Group has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Park Hotels & Resorts and Uniti Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Park Hotels & Resorts -0.47% -1.25% -0.48% Uniti Group 97.46% -2.52% 0.59%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Park Hotels & Resorts and Uniti Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Park Hotels & Resorts 2 8 1 0 1.91 Uniti Group 0 6 0 1 2.29

Park Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus target price of $11.10, indicating a potential upside of 3.01%. Uniti Group has a consensus target price of $6.66, indicating a potential downside of 2.49%. Given Park Hotels & Resorts’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Park Hotels & Resorts is more favorable than Uniti Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.7% of Park Hotels & Resorts shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.5% of Uniti Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Park Hotels & Resorts shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Uniti Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Uniti Group beats Park Hotels & Resorts on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio. The company was founded by Conrad Hilton in 1919 and is headquartered in Tysons, VA.

About Uniti Group

Uniti Group, Inc. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the acquisition, construction, and leasing of properties. It operates through the following business segments: Uniti Leasing, Uniti Fiber, and Corporate. The Uniti Leasing segment involves mission-critical communications assets on exclusive or shared-tenant basis, and dark fiber network. The Uniti Fiber segment includes the operation of infrastructure solutions, cell site backhauls, and dark fiber. The Corporate segment consists of office and shared service functions. The company was founded in February 2014 and is headquartered in Little Rock, AR.

