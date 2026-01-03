Analysts Set Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Price Target at $1,441.67

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,441.6667.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MTD. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,475.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $1,550.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,450.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,600.00 to $1,550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 15th.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

MTD stock opened at $1,411.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.84 billion, a PE ratio of 35.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,420.77 and its 200-day moving average is $1,316.31. Mettler-Toledo International has a 1 year low of $946.69 and a 1 year high of $1,525.17.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $11.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.62 by $0.53. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 426.96% and a net margin of 21.20%.The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Mettler-Toledo International has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 12.680-12.880 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 42.050-42.250 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International will post 42.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Gerry Keller sold 236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,418.58, for a total transaction of $334,784.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,554.22. This represents a 59.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 6,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,488.18, for a total value of $9,010,929.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,289.66. The trade was a 97.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,565 shares of company stock worth $28,683,737. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mettler-Toledo International

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 42.1% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 27 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 2,700.0% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 28 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc is a global manufacturer and distributor of precision instruments and services for laboratory, industrial and food retail applications. The company’s product portfolio includes laboratory balances and analytical instruments, industrial weighing systems, process analytics and sensors, metal detection and x-ray inspection equipment, checkweighers, and a range of automated inspection and data-management solutions. Mettler-Toledo also provides software, calibration and lifecycle services intended to support compliance, quality control and operational efficiency across customer facilities.

The company serves a broad set of end markets including pharmaceutical and biotech laboratories, chemical and food processors, logistics and manufacturing operations, and retail environments where accurate weighing and inspection are critical.

Featured Articles

