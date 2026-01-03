Brokerages Set Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) PT at $6.35

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.35.

OMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research cut Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Owens & Minor in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Owens & Minor by 3,154.9% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,111 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 734.7% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 9,801 shares in the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OMI opened at $2.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.14. Owens & Minor has a one year low of $2.38 and a one year high of $15.54. The company has a market cap of $223.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.35.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $697.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.06 million. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 19.99% and a positive return on equity of 95.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Owens & Minor has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.020-1.070 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Owens & Minor will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owens & Minor, Inc is a global healthcare solutions company specializing in the distribution of medical and surgical supplies, as well as supply chain management services. The company partners with healthcare providers, manufacturers and group purchasing organizations to deliver critical products and customized logistics solutions across the continuum of care. Its offerings range from standard medical-surgical products to specialized clinical devices, all supported by technology-driven inventory management and consulting services aimed at optimizing operational efficiency for hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers and other care facilities.

Founded in 1882 and headquartered in Mechanicsville, Virginia, Owens & Minor has evolved from a regional pharmaceutical distributor into a leader in healthcare logistics.

