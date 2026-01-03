Analysts Set Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) PT at $85.08

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.0769.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Citizens Jmp raised their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $69.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Report on PTGX

Insider Transactions at Protagonist Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director William D. Waddill sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.62, for a total value of $979,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,130 shares in the company, valued at $418,710.60. This trade represents a 70.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTGX. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 25.0% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 10,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,438,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,543,000 after acquiring an additional 491,363 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 61,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 739.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 127,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,474,000 after acquiring an additional 112,369 shares during the period. 98.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Protagonist Therapeutics Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock opened at $87.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.63. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $33.70 and a 52-week high of $96.54. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.62 and a beta of 2.19.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.03). Protagonist Therapeutics had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: PTGX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel, orally administered peptide-based therapies for immune-mediated and other serious diseases. The company leverages its proprietary Peptide 2.0 platform to design peptides that target G protein–coupled receptors and cytokine receptors, with the goal of combining the potency of biologics with the convenience of oral administration. Protagonist’s approach aims to address unmet medical needs in areas where injectable therapies have been the standard of care.

Among its lead programs is PTG-100, an oral ?4?7 integrin antagonist intended to block leukocyte migration to the gut in ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.