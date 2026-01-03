Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) Receives $48.73 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.7273.

FAST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research raised Fastenal from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on Fastenal from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $52.00 price target on Fastenal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on FAST

Fastenal Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of FAST opened at $40.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.03 and its 200 day moving average is $44.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $35.31 and a 12-month high of $50.63. The company has a market capitalization of $46.43 billion, a PE ratio of 37.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.90.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 28th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 28th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 82.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fastenal news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.58 per share, with a total value of $49,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $495,800. This trade represents a 11.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sarah N. Nielsen bought 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.60 per share, for a total transaction of $39,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,000. The trade was a 25.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 3,000 shares of company stock worth $131,630. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fastenal

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 103.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 149,169,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,265,119,000 after purchasing an additional 75,852,223 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Fastenal by 99.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,317,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,281,330,000 after buying an additional 27,107,520 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Fastenal by 103.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,995,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,830,000 after acquiring an additional 23,380,022 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 103.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,984,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,141,000 after acquiring an additional 18,329,847 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,851,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,743,000 after acquiring an additional 16,308,254 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fastenal

(Get Free Report)

Fastenal (NASDAQ: FAST) is a wholesale distributor of industrial and construction supplies, best known for its broad assortment of fasteners such as bolts, nuts, screws and anchors. Founded in Winona, Minnesota, Fastenal has grown from a regional supplier into a national and international distributor serving a wide range of end markets, including manufacturing, construction, maintenance, repair and operations (MRO), and government customers. The company is publicly traded and operates through a network of locally staffed branches combined with national distribution capabilities.

Product offerings extend beyond fasteners to include tools, safety and personal protective equipment, power transmission components, cutting and welding supplies, janitorial and material handling items, and other industrial consumables.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.