Brokerages Set American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Target Price at $40.57

Shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.5714.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on American Public Education from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of American Public Education in a research note on Monday. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of American Public Education in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of American Public Education from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on American Public Education from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,086,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,893,000 after purchasing an additional 17,902 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in American Public Education by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 832,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,840,000 after buying an additional 6,807 shares during the last quarter. No Street GP LP bought a new position in American Public Education in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,365,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in American Public Education by 124.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 668,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,342,000 after acquiring an additional 370,894 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in American Public Education by 8.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 612,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,159,000 after acquiring an additional 49,008 shares during the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APEI opened at $36.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $653.59 million, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.51. American Public Education has a fifty-two week low of $18.76 and a fifty-two week high of $39.83.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $163.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.02 million. American Public Education had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 4.87%.American Public Education has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.320-0.450 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that American Public Education will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

American Public Education, Inc operates as a provider of online postsecondary education, offering degree and certificate programs through its wholly owned subsidiary, American Public University System (APUS). The company designs and delivers a broad range of undergraduate and graduate programs in fields such as business administration, information technology, criminal justice, homeland security, health sciences, and education. Its curriculum is developed to meet the needs of working adults, military personnel, veterans and civilian students seeking flexible, career-relevant learning opportunities.

APUS is regionally accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education and employs a proprietary online learning platform that supports asynchronous instruction, digital course materials and interactive learning tools.

