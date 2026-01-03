Celcuity, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) Receives $105.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Celcuity, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $105.25.

CELC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Celcuity in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Celcuity in a research report on Friday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Celcuity in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Celcuity in a report on Monday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Celcuity from $68.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th.

In related news, Director Richard E. Buller sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.73, for a total value of $377,247.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,259.80. The trade was a 34.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Celcuity during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Celcuity by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Celcuity by 611.2% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Celcuity in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Celcuity by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. 63.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CELC opened at $100.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.41. The company has a current ratio of 12.26, a quick ratio of 12.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. Celcuity has a 12-month low of $7.57 and a 12-month high of $112.64. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.40 and a beta of 0.25.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.13. Research analysts anticipate that Celcuity will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celcuity, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in precision oncology diagnostics. The company develops and commercializes predictive biomarker assays designed to identify which patients are most likely to benefit from targeted cancer therapies. By integrating functional profiling of tumor cells with molecular analyses, Celcuity seeks to optimize treatment selection and improve outcomes for patients with solid tumors.

Celcuity’s proprietary platform evaluates tumor cell sensitivity to various therapeutic agents using ex vivo assays that measure DNA damage response and other critical pathways.

