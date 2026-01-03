Arc Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Arc Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arc Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Arc Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Arc Resources in a report on Monday, September 15th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Arc Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Arc Resources in a research report on Monday, October 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Get Arc Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on AETUF

Arc Resources Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of OTCMKTS AETUF opened at $18.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Arc Resources has a 12-month low of $15.05 and a 12-month high of $23.86. The company has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.30.

Arc Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.14). Arc Resources had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 25.94%.The company had revenue of $889.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Arc Resources will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arc Resources

(Get Free Report)

Arc Resources Ltd., trading on the OTC Markets under the ticker AETUF, is a Canadian energy company primarily engaged in the exploration, development and production of natural gas, condensate and natural gas liquids. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, the company’s core operations are concentrated in the Montney formation, a premier resource play extending across northeastern British Columbia and northwestern Alberta. Arc’s portfolio emphasizes liquids-rich gas production supported by proprietary midstream infrastructure, including gas processing facilities, pipelines and water management systems.

Since its formation in the mid-1990s as Arc Energy Trust and its conversion to a corporation in 2015, Arc Resources has pursued a disciplined growth strategy focused on operational efficiency, cost control and sustainable development.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arc Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arc Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.