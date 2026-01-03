Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRAG) Receives $7.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRAG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Bragg Gaming Group in a research report on Monday. Citizens Jmp restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bragg Gaming Group in a research note on Friday, October 17th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Bragg Gaming Group in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Bragg Gaming Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th.

Get Bragg Gaming Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BRAG

Bragg Gaming Group Stock Performance

Shares of BRAG opened at $2.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.83 million, a P/E ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 0.84. Bragg Gaming Group has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $6.12.

Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.04). Bragg Gaming Group had a negative return on equity of 11.05% and a negative net margin of 7.08%.The firm had revenue of $31.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.56 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bragg Gaming Group will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Bragg Gaming Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bragg Gaming Group by 20.5% during the second quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 189,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 32,179 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bragg Gaming Group by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 20,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Militia Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Bragg Gaming Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

About Bragg Gaming Group

(Get Free Report)

Bragg Gaming Group is a business-to-business supplier of online gaming content, technology and platform solutions. The company develops and distributes a mix of proprietary, third-party and licensed casino games, including video slots, table games and live dealer experiences. Its core offering centers on a scalable gaming platform designed to support operator integration, player management and advanced analytics.

Bragg’s technology stack features its flagship ORYX Gaming platform, which provides a centralized hub for game aggregation, platform services and regulatory compliance tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bragg Gaming Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bragg Gaming Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.