Analysts Set Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Price Target at $14.00

Shares of Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Hagerty from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Hagerty in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Hagerty in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Citizens Jmp started coverage on shares of Hagerty in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued a “mkt outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Hagerty in a research note on Monday.

Get Hagerty alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hagerty

Insider Transactions at Hagerty

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hagerty

In other Hagerty news, Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 55,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total transaction of $675,171.84. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,023,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,446,064. The trade was a 5.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders sold 213,466 shares of company stock worth $2,489,998 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Hagerty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hagerty by 2,374.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,749 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Hagerty by 165.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Hagerty by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its stake in shares of Hagerty by 228.1% during the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. 20.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hagerty Stock Performance

Shares of HGTY stock opened at $13.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.68. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.94 and a beta of 0.89. Hagerty has a 12-month low of $8.03 and a 12-month high of $14.00.

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $359.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.36 million. Hagerty had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 5.85%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hagerty will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

About Hagerty

(Get Free Report)

Hagerty is a specialized automotive lifestyle and insurance company that caters primarily to collectible car enthusiasts. Its core business centers on offering classic vehicle insurance policies designed to protect antique, vintage and specialty automobiles, motorcycles and boats. These policies typically feature agreed-value coverage, flexible usage options and access to restoration services, aligning with the unique needs of collectors and hobbyists.

Beyond insurance, Hagerty operates a comprehensive suite of community and content services under its automotive lifestyle brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hagerty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hagerty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.