Cameco Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 384,705 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,490% compared to the average volume of 24,198 call options.

CCJ opened at $98.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.91 billion, a PE ratio of 114.59 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.07. Cameco has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $110.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $313.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.72 million. Cameco had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 15.24%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cameco will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st. This is an increase from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 27.0%. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.77%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Cameco by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,133,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,141,000 after buying an additional 77,081 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its position in Cameco by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 81,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,304,000 after purchasing an additional 8,519 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in Cameco by 74.7% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 48,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 20,947 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cameco during the second quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Kercheville Advisors LLC grew its position in Cameco by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 38,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 21,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on Cameco to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Cameco from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Cameco in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.25.

Cameco Corporation (NYSE: CCJ) is a leading producer of uranium and a supplier to the global nuclear power industry. Headquartered in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada, the company is engaged in the exploration, mining, milling and sale of uranium concentrate, commonly known as yellowcake, which is used as fuel for nuclear reactors. Cameco also participates in services and activities that support the front end of the nuclear fuel cycle, including processing and marketing of uranium to utilities under long?term and spot contracts.

The company’s operations have historically centered in Canada and the United States, where it operates and develops uranium mining and processing properties.

