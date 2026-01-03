OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) Cut to Hold at Raymond James Financial

Raymond James Financial cut shares of OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. DA Davidson downgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on OCFC

OceanFirst Financial Trading Down 0.6%

NASDAQ OCFC opened at $17.84 on Wednesday. OceanFirst Financial has a 12 month low of $14.29 and a 12 month high of $20.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.07.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 14th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 11.77%.The firm had revenue of $93.08 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OceanFirst Financial will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OceanFirst Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is currently 62.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OceanFirst Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 458.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,526 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 6,998 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management grew its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 9,952 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 10,285 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,343 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OceanFirst Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: OCFC) is a bank holding company headquartered in Toms River, New Jersey, that provides a full range of community banking and financial services through its principal subsidiary, OceanFirst Bank. Established in the early 20th century, the company has built its business around serving the deposit, lending and wealth management needs of individuals, small businesses, municipalities and nonprofit organizations across New Jersey and portions of New York.

The company’s core activities include accepting consumer and business deposits, making commercial, municipal and consumer loans, and offering residential mortgage financing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.