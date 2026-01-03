Braze’s (BRZE) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BRZE. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Braze in a research report on Friday, September 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Braze from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Braze in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded Braze to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Braze in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.95.

Shares of BRZE stock opened at $32.55 on Wednesday. Braze has a fifty-two week low of $23.91 and a fifty-two week high of $48.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -29.59 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.93.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Braze had a negative return on equity of 17.87% and a negative net margin of 16.85%.The firm had revenue of $190.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Braze’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Braze has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.420-0.430 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.130-0.140 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Braze will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 5,474 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $145,827.36. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 224,250 shares in the company, valued at $5,974,020. This trade represents a 2.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William Magnuson sold 26,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $711,234.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 694,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,508,033.44. The trade was a 3.70% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,923 shares of company stock worth $1,917,418. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Braze by 2.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,316,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,086,000 after acquiring an additional 64,025 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new stake in shares of Braze during the second quarter worth approximately $736,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Braze during the first quarter worth approximately $691,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Braze in the 2nd quarter valued at $638,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in Braze by 250.6% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 17,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 12,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Braze, Inc is a publicly traded software company (NASDAQ: BRZE) that offers a customer engagement platform designed to help brands build personalized relationships with their users. Founded in 2011 as Appboy by Bill Magnuson, Jon Hyman and Mark Ghermezian, the company adopted the Braze name in 2017 to underscore its focus on fostering strong connections between businesses and consumers. Its cloud-based platform consolidates messaging channels including push notifications, in-app messages, email and SMS, enabling companies to deliver timely, context-driven communications at scale.

The core functionality of Braze’s platform centers on data-driven segmentation, customer journey orchestration and real-time analytics.

