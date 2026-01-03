Greencoat Renewables (LON:GRP) Trading Up 1.8% – What’s Next?

Greencoat Renewables (LON:GRP – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.71 and last traded at GBX 0.69. Approximately 97,322 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 919,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.68.

Greencoat Renewables Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £7.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.06, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 15.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.70 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.73.

Greencoat Renewables Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Greencoat Renewables PLC invests in, acquires, operates, and manages wind farms in France, Finland, Sweden, and Spain. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 25 wind farms with an aggregate generating capacity of 800 megawatts. It also invests in solar generation assets. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Greencoat Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greencoat Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.