Cornerstone Capital Resources (CVE:CGP) Trading Up 8.6% – Still a Buy?

Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. (CVE:CGP – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$4.00 and last traded at C$3.90. 98,425 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 538% from the average session volume of 15,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.59.

Cornerstone Capital Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.90. The firm has a market cap of C$143.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.60 and a beta of 1.48.

Cornerstone Capital Resources Company Profile

Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador and Chile. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Cascabel project located in northern Ecuador. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Ottawa, Canada.

