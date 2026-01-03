VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL) Shares Up 0.9% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL – Get Free Report) rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $54.44 and last traded at $54.4440. Approximately 4,030 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 6,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.98.
VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Up 0.9%
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.60. The company has a market cap of $81.67 million, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.80.
VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.101 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is a positive change from VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 11th.
The VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (CIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities outside the US. The index screens for positive earnings and weights its securities inversely by volatility. CIL was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.
