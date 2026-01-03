VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL) Shares Up 0.9% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL – Get Free Report) rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $54.44 and last traded at $54.4440. Approximately 4,030 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 6,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.98.

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Up 0.9%

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.60. The company has a market cap of $81.67 million, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.80.

Get VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.101 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is a positive change from VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF

About VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIL. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF in the first quarter worth $203,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 14.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF during the third quarter worth about $634,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 131.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 7,038 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 50,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 20,865 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (CIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities outside the US. The index screens for positive earnings and weights its securities inversely by volatility. CIL was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.