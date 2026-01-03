Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) Shares Up 17% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR – Get Free Report) shot up 17% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $35.10 and last traded at $35.10. 1 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 280,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.00.

Venator Materials Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.17 and a beta of 1.52.

Venator Materials Company Profile

Venator Materials is a global chemical company specializing in the production of pigment and performance additives. Headquartered in the United Kingdom with major operational centers in North America, Europe and Asia, the company develops a range of specialty chemicals that are used across a variety of industrial and consumer applications. Venator is publicly traded on the NYSE under the ticker VNTR.

The company operates two principal business segments. Its Pigments segment manufactures titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure® brand, a white pigment widely used to impart brightness and opacity in coatings, plastics, paper and other materials.

