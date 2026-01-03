Urbana (TSE:URB) Trading Up 6.3% – Here’s What Happened

Urbana Co. (TSE:URB – Get Free Report) shares rose 6.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$10.50 and last traded at C$10.32. Approximately 14,286 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 318% from the average daily volume of 3,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.71.

Urbana Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$8.62 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.66. The stock has a market cap of C$427.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.30.

Urbana (TSE:URB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share for the quarter. Urbana had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 205.53%.

Urbana Company Profile

The Corporations objectives are to seek out and invest in private investment opportunities for capital appreciation and to invest in publicly traded securities to provide growth, income and liquidity. For the foreseeable future, the strategy of Urbana is to continue to search for and acquire investments for income and capital appreciation within the financial services industry.

