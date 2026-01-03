United States 3x Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:USOU) Trading Up 1.7% – Time to Buy?

United States 3x Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:USOU – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.90 and last traded at $23.27. 93,800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 125,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.89.
United States 3x Oil Fund Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.27.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than United States 3x Oil Fund
- 3 Overlooked Deductions to Help Potentially Minimize Capital Gains Tax
- The Crash Has Already Started (Most Just Don’t See It Yet)
- A U.S. “birthright” claim worth trillions – activated quietly
- But this $2 Gold Stock Before May 20, 2026
- Jeff Brown’s Prediction: Banks Replacing Dollars Soon
Receive News & Ratings for United States 3x Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States 3x Oil Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.