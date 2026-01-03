United States 3x Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:USOU) Trading Up 1.7% – Time to Buy?

United States 3x Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:USOU – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.90 and last traded at $23.27. 93,800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 125,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.89.

United States 3x Oil Fund Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.27.

