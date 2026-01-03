discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV) Shares Down 1.5% – Should You Sell?

Shares of discoverIE Group plc (LON:DSCV – Get Free Report) fell 1.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 591 and last traded at GBX 591. 971,962 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 165% from the average session volume of 366,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 600.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DSCV shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 950 price objective on shares of discoverIE Group in a research note on Friday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 target price on shares of discoverIE Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 750 target price on shares of discoverIE Group in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of discoverIE Group to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 735 to GBX 850 in a report on Monday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 830.

discoverIE Group Stock Down 1.5%

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 588.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 622.57. The company has a market capitalization of £568.08 million, a P/E ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.88.

discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 2nd. The company reported GBX 19.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. discoverIE Group had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 5.10%. Equities research analysts anticipate that discoverIE Group plc will post 37.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at discoverIE Group

In related news, insider Bruce Thompson acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 605 per share, for a total transaction of £90,750. 3.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About discoverIE Group

discoverIE Group plc is an international group of businesses that design and manufacture innovative electronic components for industrial use. The Group provides application-specific components to original equipment manufacturers (“OEMs”) internationally, with a focus on key markets driven by structural growth and increasing electronic content, namely renewable energy, medical, transportation, security, and industrial & connectivity.

The Group employs c.4,500 people across 20 countries. Its principal operating units are located in Continental Europe, the UK, China, Sri Lanka, India, Thailand, Mexico and the USA.

Further Reading

