iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWF) Stock Price Down 0.4% – Should You Sell?

iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $52.73 and last traded at $52.7817. 5,403 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 7,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.98.

iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $190.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.71.

iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF (ACWF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to 4 factors (quality, value, momentum and small size) while maintaining similar characteristics to the MSCI ACWI Index. ACWF was launched on Apr 28, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

