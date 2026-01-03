TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund (LON:SMIF) Stock Price Down 0.5% – Should You Sell?

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 87 and last traded at GBX 87.20. Approximately 781,965 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 998,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 87.60.

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 87.23. The firm has a market cap of £286.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45.

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund (LON:SMIF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 11th. The company reported GBX 9.70 EPS for the quarter.

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Company Profile

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund is a London listed closed-ended fund which is designed to take advantage of the premium returns available from “less liquid” instruments across the debt spectrum. These securities, do not offer enough liquidity for daily priced OEICs, but are well suited to a traded closed-ended vehicle, where investors can obtain liquidity via the exchange and the quarterly buyback facility that the fund offers.

