KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSF) Stock Price Up 10.2% – Still a Buy?

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSF – Get Free Report) shares were up 10.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $132.70 and last traded at $132.70. Approximately 254 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.41.

KBC Group Trading Up 10.2%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.60 and a 200-day moving average of $111.57.

Get KBC Group alerts:

About KBC Group

(Get Free Report)

KBC Group NV is a Belgium-based integrated bank-insurance group that provides a broad range of financial products and services to retail clients, small and medium-sized enterprises, and corporate customers. The company operates through two primary business lines—Commercial Banking & Private Banking and Insurance—offering services that include current and savings accounts, consumer and mortgage loans, leasing, asset management, insurance solutions, and advisory services. KBC places particular emphasis on digital innovation and customer-centric solutions across its footprint.

The origins of KBC Group trace back to the merger in 1998 of three Belgian financial institutions—Kredietbank, CERA Bank, and ABB Insurance—although its predecessor entities date to the early 20th century.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KBC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.