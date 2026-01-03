TWC Enterprises (TSE:TWC) Shares Down 0% – What’s Next?

TWC Enterprises Limited (TSE:TWC – Get Free Report) dropped 0% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$24.39 and last traded at C$24.39. Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 1,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$24.40.

TWC Enterprises Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$23.22 and a 200-day moving average price of C$23.24. The company has a market cap of C$589.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.32.

TWC Enterprises (TSE:TWC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$78.22 million during the quarter. TWC Enterprises had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 9.23%.

TWC Enterprises Dividend Announcement

TWC Enterprises Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st. TWC Enterprises’s payout ratio is 24.13%.

TWC Enterprises Ltd is a leisure services provider in Canada. Its core business is Golf club operations under the brand name ClubLink One Membership More Golf. The company’s geographical segment includes Canadian golf club operation and US golf club operation. It generates maximum revenue from the Canadian golf club operation segment.

