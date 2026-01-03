Elekta (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Stock Price Up 0.2% – Time to Buy?

Elekta AB (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.1085 and last traded at $6.1085. 2,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 2,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.0940.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Zacks Research raised Elekta from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elekta currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Elekta Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.28 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Elekta (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $427.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.91 million. Elekta had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 1.62%. On average, equities analysts expect that Elekta AB will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Elekta

Elekta is a global medical technology company specializing in the development, manufacture and support of precision radiation therapy and radiosurgery equipment. Its products and services aim to improve patient outcomes in oncology and neurosurgery by combining advanced hardware, software and clinical workflow solutions. Elekta’s offerings are designed to address a broad range of cancer types and brain disorders through targeted, image-guided treatments.

The company’s core product portfolio includes linear accelerators for external beam radiation therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery systems such as the renowned Gamma Knife platform, and brachytherapy solutions for internal radiation treatment.

