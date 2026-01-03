Badger Infrastructure Solutions (OTCMKTS:BADFF) Shares Up 0.2% – What’s Next?

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BADFF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $54.7525 and last traded at $54.7525. 1,525 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 6,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.6160.

Separately, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.83.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal.

