TT Electronics (OTCMKTS:TTGPF) Shares Up 8.3% – Should You Buy?

Shares of TT Electronics PLC (OTCMKTS:TTGPF – Get Free Report) traded up 8.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.56 and last traded at $1.56. 5,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 475% from the average session volume of 870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.44.

TT Electronics Stock Up 8.3%

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.79 and a 200-day moving average of $1.51.

About TT Electronics

TT Electronics plc is a global provider of engineered electronics for performance-critical applications. The company develops and manufactures a range of sensors, precision resistors, magnetics and power modules, as well as connectors and cable assemblies. Its solutions support industries such as transportation, medical devices, industrial automation, defense and aerospace.

Operating from manufacturing and design centers across Europe, North America and Asia, TT Electronics serves a diverse international customer base.

