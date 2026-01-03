H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Shares Down 0% – Here’s Why

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY – Get Free Report) fell 0% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.00 and last traded at $22.00. 7,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 327% from the average session volume of 1,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.0050.

H. Lundbeck A/S Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.00.

H. Lundbeck A/S Company Profile

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) is a Danish pharmaceutical company headquartered in Copenhagen that specializes in the research, development and commercialization of medicines for disorders of the central nervous system. Founded in 1915 by Hans Lundbeck, the company has built a long-standing focus on neuroscience, concentrating on therapies for psychiatric and neurological conditions rather than broader therapeutic areas.

Lundbeck’s primary activities include discovery and clinical development of novel compounds, regulatory filings, manufacturing and global commercialization of prescription medicines aimed at brain health.

