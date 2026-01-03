Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Trading Up 0.6% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE – Get Free Report) shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as €48.98 and last traded at €48.98. 242,377 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €48.69.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €48.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €46.05.

About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for chronically ill patients. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. This segment provides dialyzers, dialysis machines, and related disposable products, as well as dialysis-related services. The Fresenius Kabi segment engages in the therapy and care of critically and chronically ill patients.

