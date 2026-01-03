International Tower Hill Mines (TSE:ITH) Trading 1.6% Higher – Here’s Why

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (TSE:ITH – Get Free Report) (NYSE:THM) shares shot up 1.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$2.70 and last traded at C$2.57. 34,227 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 37,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.53.

International Tower Hill Mines Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$2.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.12. The company has a market cap of C$534.26 million, a P/E ratio of -85.67 and a beta of 1.46.

International Tower Hill Mines (TSE:ITH – Get Free Report) (NYSE:THM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The mining company reported C$0.00 EPS for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About International Tower Hill Mines

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd is a mining company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company holds interests in an advanced stage exploration project namely the Livengood Gold Project. It is located approximately 70 miles northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska in the Tolovana mining district within the Tintina gold belt. The project property consists of land leased from the Alaska mental health trust, a number of smaller private mineral leases, Alaska state mining claims purchased or located by the company and patented ground held by the company.

