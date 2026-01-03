ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Trading 0.3% Higher – Still a Buy?

Shares of ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report) traded up 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$3.05 and last traded at C$3.05. 154,495 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 362,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada set a C$3.25 price target on shares of ECN Capital and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, ECN Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$3.33.

Get ECN Capital alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ECN

ECN Capital Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.93. The company has a market cap of C$859.29 million, a P/E ratio of 64.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.13, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 13.28.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter. ECN Capital had a negative net margin of 24.40% and a negative return on equity of 21.93%. The business had revenue of C$104.04 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that ECN Capital Corp. will post 0.2446449 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ECN Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

ECN Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ECN Capital Corp is a financial business service provider. It originates, structures and manages financial products and provides advisory services for financial institutions. The company’s operating segment includes Service Finance – Home Improvement Loans; KG – Consumer Credit Card Portfolios and Related Financial Products; Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans and Corporate. It generates maximum revenue from the Service Finance – Home Improvement Loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.