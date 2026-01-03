Brian Venturo Sells 65,940 Shares of CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) Stock

CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) insider Brian Venturo sold 65,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.57, for a total transaction of $4,785,265.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 276,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,033,166.21. This trade represents a 19.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

CoreWeave Trading Up 10.8%

Shares of CoreWeave stock traded up $7.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.32. 29,992,488 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,053,210. The company has a market cap of $30.65 billion and a PE ratio of -54.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.52 and a 200-day moving average of $113.30. CoreWeave Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.51 and a 12 month high of $187.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.82) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CRWV shares. Citizens Jmp upgraded CoreWeave from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 target price on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of CoreWeave from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CoreWeave has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.70.

CoreWeave News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting CoreWeave this week:

Positive Sentiment: High-profile bullish commentary highlights sustained AI data?center demand and long-term upside potential: Jim Cramer publicly called CRWV being down “silly,” which can support retail interest and buying. Article Title

High-profile bullish commentary highlights sustained AI data?center demand and long-term upside potential: Jim Cramer publicly called CRWV being down “silly,” which can support retail interest and buying. Positive Sentiment: Analyst/retail pieces emphasize CoreWeave’s strong revenue growth and AI-specific positioning — narratives that support higher multiple expectations if growth continues. Article Title Article Title

Analyst/retail pieces emphasize CoreWeave’s strong revenue growth and AI-specific positioning — narratives that support higher multiple expectations if growth continues. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation/assumption scrutiny: a Seeking Alpha note flags an unusually long 12?year server useful?life assumption used in some models — this raises modeling risk but isn’t an operational update. Article Title

Valuation/assumption scrutiny: a Seeking Alpha note flags an unusually long 12?year server useful?life assumption used in some models — this raises modeling risk but isn’t an operational update. Neutral Sentiment: Increased retail attention: CoreWeave dominated U.S. Google “stock” searches in 2025 — higher attention can amplify moves in either direction. Article Title

Increased retail attention: CoreWeave dominated U.S. Google “stock” searches in 2025 — higher attention can amplify moves in either direction. Negative Sentiment: Multiple securities?law investigations have been announced (Kessler Topaz, Kaplan Fox and Pomerantz), which increases legal, disclosure and settlement risk and weighs on investor sentiment. Article Title Article Title Article Title

Multiple securities?law investigations have been announced (Kessler Topaz, Kaplan Fox and Pomerantz), which increases legal, disclosure and settlement risk and weighs on investor sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling: SEC filings show large sales by insider Brannin McBee across late December (aggregate disclosed transactions totaling millions), which market participants often view as a negative signal; press coverage ties the sales to short?term pressure on the stock. SEC Filing Article Title

Significant insider selling: SEC filings show large sales by insider Brannin McBee across late December (aggregate disclosed transactions totaling millions), which market participants often view as a negative signal; press coverage ties the sales to short?term pressure on the stock. Negative Sentiment: Near?term share weakness and market cap decline: commentary and reporting (Forbes) note a multi?day losing streak and sizable market?cap erosion in the last week, reinforcing negative momentum. Article Title

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CoreWeave

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRWV. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of CoreWeave by 166.7% in the third quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CoreWeave in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of CoreWeave during the third quarter worth $27,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new position in CoreWeave during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoreWeave during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000.

CoreWeave Company Profile

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

