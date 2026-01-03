Head to Head Comparison: Avalon GloboCare (NASDAQ:ALBT) versus Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI)

Avalon GloboCare (NASDAQ:ALBT – Get Free Report) and Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Avalon GloboCare and Greenwich LifeSciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avalon GloboCare 1 0 0 0 1.00 Greenwich LifeSciences 1 0 2 0 2.33

Greenwich LifeSciences has a consensus price target of $47.50, indicating a potential upside of 143.97%. Given Greenwich LifeSciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Greenwich LifeSciences is more favorable than Avalon GloboCare.

Volatility and Risk

Earnings and Valuation

Avalon GloboCare has a beta of -0.09, indicating that its share price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greenwich LifeSciences has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Avalon GloboCare and Greenwich LifeSciences”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avalon GloboCare $1.33 million 3.99 -$7.90 million ($3.51) -0.36 Greenwich LifeSciences N/A N/A -$15.79 million ($1.46) -13.34

Avalon GloboCare has higher revenue and earnings than Greenwich LifeSciences. Greenwich LifeSciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avalon GloboCare, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.4% of Avalon GloboCare shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.2% of Greenwich LifeSciences shares are held by institutional investors. 9.6% of Avalon GloboCare shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 51.5% of Greenwich LifeSciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Avalon GloboCare and Greenwich LifeSciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avalon GloboCare -1,344.59% N/A -79.49% Greenwich LifeSciences N/A -1,042.84% -565.43%

Summary

Greenwich LifeSciences beats Avalon GloboCare on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avalon GloboCare

Avalon GloboCare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates commercial real estate properties in the United States and China. The company develops and delivers transformative cellular therapeutics, precision diagnostics, and clinical laboratory services. Its leading candidates are AVA-001, an anti-CD19 CAR-T, which has completed first-in-human clinical trial for relapsed/refractory (R/R) B-cell lymphoblastic leukemia; and AVA-011 that has completed pre-clinical laboratory studies and undergoing IND-enabling process development stage to generate cGMP-grade AVA-011 CAR-T cells. It is also developing mRNA-based Flash-CAR cell therapy platform. In addition, the company develops Avalon clinical-grade tissue-specific exosome (ACTEX); AVA-Trap, a therapeutic program provides an effective therapeutic option to combat COVID-19 and other life-threatening conditions involving cytokine storms; offers therapeutic and diagnostic targets utilizing QTY-code protein design technology with Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), including using the QTY code protein design technology for development of a hemofiltration device to treat Cytokine Storm; and provides co-development of next generation, transposon-based, multi-target CAR-T, CAR-NK, and other immune effector cell therapeutic modalities with Arbele Limited. Avalon GloboCare Corp. has strategic partnership with HydroPeptide, LLC to engage in co-development and commercialization of a series of clinical-grade, exosome-based cosmeceutical, and orthopedic products; and corporate research agreement with the University of Pittsburgh of the Commonwealth System of Higher Education. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Freehold, New Jersey.

About Greenwich LifeSciences

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is GP2, an immunotherapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery. The company was formerly known as Norwell, Inc. and changed its name to Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. in March 2018. Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Stafford, Texas.

