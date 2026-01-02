ROK Resources (CVE:ROK) Shares Down 21.7% – Time to Sell?

Shares of ROK Resources Inc. (CVE:ROK – Get Free Report) fell 21.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. 5,597,061 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,855% from the average session volume of 286,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

ROK Resources Stock Down 21.7%

The stock has a market cap of C$39.20 million, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.21.

ROK Resources Company Profile

ROK Resources Inc operates as independent oil and gas company in Canada. The company primarily engages in production, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas in Southeast Saskatchewan. ROK Resources Inc is headquartered in Regina, Canada.

