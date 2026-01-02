Southern Empire Resources (CVE:SMP) Trading 30% Higher – Should You Buy?

Southern Empire Resources Corp. (CVE:SMP – Get Free Report) shares were up 30% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 121,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 81% from the average daily volume of 66,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Southern Empire Resources Trading Up 30.0%

The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.04.

About Southern Empire Resources

Southern Empire Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metals and mineral resources in North America. It explores for gold deposits. The company was formerly known as Owl Capital Corp. and changed its name to Southern Empire Resources Corp. in March 2018. Southern Empire Resources Corp. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

