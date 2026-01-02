Jeff Shaner Sells 27,929 Shares of Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Stock

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) CEO Jeff Shaner sold 27,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total value of $233,486.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,451,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,492,115.60. This trade represents a 1.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jeff Shaner also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Aveanna Healthcare alerts:

On Friday, January 2nd, Jeff Shaner sold 29,357 shares of Aveanna Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $230,452.45.

On Wednesday, December 31st, Jeff Shaner sold 27,674 shares of Aveanna Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total value of $226,373.32.

Aveanna Healthcare Trading Down 1.1%

NASDAQ:AVAH traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.08. 2,526,966 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,076,101. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.92 and its 200-day moving average is $7.49. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.67 and a 12-month high of $10.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Aveanna Healthcare ( NASDAQ:AVAH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Aveanna Healthcare had a net margin of 3.29% and a negative return on equity of 143.55%. The company had revenue of $450.53 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. William Blair started coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a research note on Monday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded Aveanna Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aveanna Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.69.

View Our Latest Report on Aveanna Healthcare

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aveanna Healthcare

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Partners L P bought a new position in Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,477,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,743,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,041,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,324 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,922,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,356,000. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aveanna Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Aveanna Healthcare, Inc (NASDAQ: AVAH) is a national provider of in-home health care services, specializing in pediatric skilled nursing, therapy, and related support for medically complex and chronically ill children. The company delivers a range of clinical and therapeutic solutions designed to enable patients to receive care in the comfort of their own homes, reducing the need for hospital stays and long-term institutional care. Aveanna’s offerings include registered nursing, physical, occupational and speech therapy, behavioral health counseling, and durable medical equipment coordination.

In addition to pediatric home health services, Aveanna operates adult home health and personal care support programs, assisting elderly and disabled adults with daily living activities, medication management, and rehabilitation therapies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aveanna Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aveanna Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.