Patrick Cunningham Sells 11,839 Shares of Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Stock

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) insider Patrick Cunningham sold 11,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total transaction of $98,974.04. Following the transaction, the insider owned 317,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,654,550.80. This trade represents a 3.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Aveanna Healthcare Stock Performance
Shares of Aveanna Healthcare stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,526,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,101. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.39. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.67 and a 12-month high of $10.32.
Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $450.53 million for the quarter. Aveanna Healthcare had a net margin of 3.29% and a negative return on equity of 143.55%. As a group, analysts predict that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
AVAH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Aveanna Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Aveanna Healthcare from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.69.
Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile
Aveanna Healthcare, Inc (NASDAQ: AVAH) is a national provider of in-home health care services, specializing in pediatric skilled nursing, therapy, and related support for medically complex and chronically ill children. The company delivers a range of clinical and therapeutic solutions designed to enable patients to receive care in the comfort of their own homes, reducing the need for hospital stays and long-term institutional care. Aveanna’s offerings include registered nursing, physical, occupational and speech therapy, behavioral health counseling, and durable medical equipment coordination.
In addition to pediatric home health services, Aveanna operates adult home health and personal care support programs, assisting elderly and disabled adults with daily living activities, medication management, and rehabilitation therapies.
