Deborah Stewart Sells 11,275 Shares of Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Stock

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) CAO Deborah Stewart sold 11,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total value of $92,229.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 263,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,558.84. This trade represents a 4.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Deborah Stewart also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 2nd, Deborah Stewart sold 11,962 shares of Aveanna Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $93,901.70.

On Tuesday, December 30th, Deborah Stewart sold 11,379 shares of Aveanna Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total value of $95,128.44.

NASDAQ:AVAH traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,526,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,101. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.67 and a 52-week high of $10.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 2.06.

Aveanna Healthcare ( NASDAQ:AVAH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $450.53 million for the quarter. Aveanna Healthcare had a net margin of 3.29% and a negative return on equity of 143.55%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Aveanna Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Zacks Research cut Aveanna Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a report on Friday, December 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Aveanna Healthcare from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aveanna Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.69.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the first quarter worth $59,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 268.9% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 51,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 37,517 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in Aveanna Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Aveanna Healthcare, Inc (NASDAQ: AVAH) is a national provider of in-home health care services, specializing in pediatric skilled nursing, therapy, and related support for medically complex and chronically ill children. The company delivers a range of clinical and therapeutic solutions designed to enable patients to receive care in the comfort of their own homes, reducing the need for hospital stays and long-term institutional care. Aveanna’s offerings include registered nursing, physical, occupational and speech therapy, behavioral health counseling, and durable medical equipment coordination.

In addition to pediatric home health services, Aveanna operates adult home health and personal care support programs, assisting elderly and disabled adults with daily living activities, medication management, and rehabilitation therapies.

